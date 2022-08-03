Former Tiger reveals transfer destination

A former Clemson running back revealed his transfer destination via social media Wednesday.

Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he is heading to Tennessee. He made a visit to Knoxville this past weekend.

Dixon, who previously announced last November that he would transfer to West Virginia, entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in late June.

On Sept. 20 of last year, Dixon entered the transfer portal after playing in three games for Clemson.

Dixon started the South Carolina State game but only received 10 carries through the first three games of the 2021 season, rushing for 48 yards.

“It was his decision. He wanted to get an early start on the portal. I wish him luck,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the transfer.

Dixon was originally a Tennessee commitment in high school before ultimately signing with the Tigers.

