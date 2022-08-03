Grisham likens mindset of freshman receiver to former Clemson standout

As he continues to work his way back from his injury, Adam Randall said he’s looked to a former Clemson standout for motivation in his rehab so that he can return to the field as soon as possible.

Coaches and teammates that were around when Amari Rodgers was in the Tigers’ program have taken notice, too.

Rogers, a receiver with the Green Bay Packers after playing for the Tigers from 2017-20, has been an inspiration for Clemson’s freshman wideout after returning to action in less than six months from a torn ACL he sustained before his junior season at Clemson. It’s the same injury Randall suffered during his first spring with the Tigers.

Though he isn’t putting a timetable on his return, Randall said he’s taken on a similar mindset as Rogers. Receivers coach Tyler Grisham said it’s a good comparison.

“People are comparing him to Amari with just his work ethic,” Grisham said. “What’s funny actually is when Adam got injured, I happened to be in the receivers’ room, and he was on the phone with Amari. Amari was giving him advice. ‘Hey listen, here is what you can do on the side. Here are some extra things you can be doing.’ I would always be doing something extra, is what he was saying. (Rogers) have (Randall) some encouragement, which is the main thing for a mid-year freshman. To get in here and tear his ACL your first spring, that’s challenging. He was really doing well.”

Grisham acknowledged it was frustrating to see Randall go down with the injury not only for Randall’s well-being but also because the former Myrtle Beach High standout was in line to contribute this fall. But Randall is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could still make an impact at some point this season the way Rogers did in 2019 when he earned honorable mention all-ACC honors.

“I think they’re very like-minded,” said Grisham, who also coached Rogers. “To have a freshman come in with that kind of mindset, it’s incredible. (Randall) and I would meet, and he’s one of the better note-takers I have in my room. He showed up polished. He comes from a great program at Myrtle Beach and has some great trainers he works with, so he’s committed to his craft. So I think it’s a pretty good comparison as far as their mentality, their work ethic and what they bring to the table with that.”

