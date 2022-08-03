Top Palmetto State DB: Receiving Clemson offer ‘would be accomplishing a childhood dream’

One of the Palmetto State’s top-ranked prospects in the class of 2024, who is drawing interest from Clemson, returned to Tiger Town for camp this summer.

West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) safety Kelvin Hunter participated in the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

It marked the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising junior’s first time camping at Clemson.

“I had a great experience learning from all the coaches that were there,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Hunter, who holds a half-dozen FBS offers, including two SEC offers and an ACC offer, worked out at the strong safety position and heard positive things from Clemson’s staff regarding his camp performance.

“All the feedback was good,” he said. “They were just helping improve my technique.”

The Tigers expressed their interest in Hunter, the No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2024 class per Rivals, while letting him know where he stands with them early in the recruiting process.

“They told me that they are interested in me, but as of right now we are just building relationships,” Hunter said. “But they said they don’t usually offer until my senior year, so in the meanwhile just keep grinding and working.”

The fact that Hunter is on Clemson’s recruiting radar means a lot to him and serves as proof of the fruit of his labor.

“It feels good,” he said of the Tigers’ interest in him, “and it shows that my hard work is paying off and that I’m actually getting exposure to different colleges.”

South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte have all offered Hunter, who said “there isn’t any school sticking out to me yet.”

A future offer from the powerhouse, Palmetto State program Clemson would obviously be a big deal for Hunter, should the in-state standout earn that offer down the road.

“A Clemson offer would mean a lot,” he said. “I would be accomplishing a childhood dream and also it would boost my recruitment.”

Hunter, who also visited Clemson for the Florida State game last October, spoke about what appeals to him the most about Dabo Swinney’s program.

“What stands out to me is they have a winning culture already set up there,” he said, “so you know what to expect when you go there.”