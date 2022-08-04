Local signal-caller has high praise for Clemson, Streeter

A local signal-caller has seen a lot of his former teammates go to Clemson. From what Greenville High School’s Zachary Pickelsimer has heard and seen about the program, he said that it seems like an amazing one to go to.

The 6-foot, 180-pound class of 2024 quarterback had the chance to check out Clemson for himself when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back on June 2.

“It was good,” Pickelsimer told The Clemson Insider recently in a phone interview. “I really enjoyed the camp. The coaches were all about the mechanics and all the little stuff for quarterbacks throwing the ball, making sure your pocket presence is good and everything.”

He was mainly referring to Brandon Streeter, and Pickelsimer had high praise for Clemson’s offensive coordinator.

“I think he’s a great coach,” Picklesimer said of Streeter. “Just the small stuff he was critiquing all the quarterbacks and everything like that is not something you’d get out of other college football camps and prospect camps that you go to. He was actually helping us out and everything on each rep.”

In addition to June’s Swinney Camp, Picklesimer also camped at Furman, Tennessee, UNC Charlotte and Coastal Carolina.

“By far, Clemson has been the best camp I’ve been to since the summer,” Picklesimer said.

Pickelsimer, who was once in Clemson’s backyard at DW Daniel High School in nearby Central, elected to transfer to Greenville High School late last month. Picklesimer revealed that the main reason for his decision was personal, giving him a better opportunity to play quarterback, one he wasn’t receiving at Daniel.

The rising junior signal-caller will have a chance to throw passes to some of the better wide receivers in the state like four-star Mazeo Bennett and three-star Minnesota commit, Tyler Brown. He’ll also be protected up front by the likes of Blake Franks and Julius Tate.

“The past week of practices and workouts, I’ve been getting some good reps at quarterback,” he said back on Wednesday, July 27. “I’m slowly starting to learn the playbook and everything, but I’m looking forward to a good season with them.”

Greenville has had a very open quarterback competition after the program graduated Prometheus Franklin II, who signed with South Carolina State back in February. Picklesimer is a rising junior, while the trio of quarterbacks competing since the spring are all rising sophomores. Whoever is under center for the Red Raiders’ first game of the season against Dorman on Friday, Aug. 19, remains to be seen.

It goes without saying that this upcoming junior season will be big for Picklesimer and his recruitment. As far as his recruitment is concerned, Picklesimer believes that he’ll be on Clemson’s radar this season, especially with him being in nearby Greenville.

“I would say that I’m a big-time leader on the football field and like a dual-threat quarterback that can pass the ball out of the pocket,” Picklesimer said when asked to describe himself as a player.” And if the pocket collapses, being able to run and get yards.”