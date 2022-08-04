Thanks to Olympic gold medalist, former Clemson WR enters 2022 in better shape, more confident 

Thanks to the work he put in with a former Olympic gold medalist this offseason, a former Clemson wide receiver is feeling lighter, faster — and more confident — entering his second NFL season in 2022.

Amari Rodgers made it a point to come into the Green Bay Packers’ training camp in better shape than he did as a rookie last season. And he accomplished just that, reporting to camp this year at 202 pounds after playing as much as 16 pounds heavier than that in 2021.

The former Tiger and 2021 third-round pick of the Packers (85th overall) has noticed a difference in his speed and cardio early in training camp and credits that to the training he did this offseason in Atlanta with former Olympic gold medalist Dwight Phillips.

In his first NFL season, Rodgers took only 103 snaps on offense, recording four receptions for 45 yards while seeing most of his action as a kickoff and punt returner.

Not satisfied with how last season went, Rodgers told Phillips how tired he was during games despite not playing that much at times, according to an article from Packers.com, which noted that Rodgers and Phillips came up with a plan that coincided with goals of the Packers and included a “rigorous” meal plan and track workouts multiple times per week.

“I knew it was because of my weight but I also knew it was because of my conditioning. I didn’t really condition last offseason like I wanted to,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz. “So he put a plan together for me, just for speed and endurance and doing workouts for power and sprinting. … By the end of it, I felt like I could run a track meet.” Rodgers, who is eyeing an increased role on both offense and special teams this season, is a lot more confident heading into 2022 thanks to his improved conditioning. Rodgers was asked to compare where he’s at mentality right now as opposed to last October when injuries to other players forced him to step in against the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers said it’s a “night and day” difference. “I feel like that game was like a freshman being thrown into a top-five matchup in college football,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “I really wasn’t ready. I can say that now. I wasn’t ready. Now, I know I’ve prepared, and I’ve put the work in this offseason and I’m ready for any situation now for sure.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images