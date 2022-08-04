Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?

This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team.

CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5.

College Football Playoff runner-up Alabama is No. 1 in CBS Sports’ preseason ranking, with Ohio State at No. 2, defending national champion Georgia at No. 3 and Utah at No. 4.

Following Clemson in the fifth spot, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M and Baylor round out the top 10, in that order.

NC State comes in at No. 11, while Miami (No. 19), Wake Forest (No. 21) and Pittsburgh (No. 25) are the other ACC teams ranked in the top 25 of the Preseason CBS Sports 131.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech (ranked No. 96 by CBS Sports) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).

