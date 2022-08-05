Former Tiger moving up

Baseball

By August 5, 2022 9:25 am

Former Tiger Keshawn Askew has been impressive in the minors for the Mets this season and it has paid off, as he is getting promoted.

Askew is moving up to High-A Brooklyn.

The left-handed hurler was selected by the New York Mets in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the 292nd overall pick.

As a redshirt sophomore, Askew struck out 69 batters in 57.0 innings pitched across 12 games (11 starts), yielding just 11 walks. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Powder Springs, Ga., had an ERA of 5.84 and allowed 68 hits.

Askew, who has seen action as both a starter and reliever during his Clemson career, went 2-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched over 21 appearances (10 starts) in his first two seasons, giving up 58 hits (.276 opponents’ batting average) and 26 walks with 48 strikeouts.

