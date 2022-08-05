Swinney comments on whether Klubnik will be ready to play early in season

During his media availability Friday afternoon as the Clemson football team kicked off fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about talented true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The former five-star prospect and No. 1-ranked signal-caller in the 2022 recruiting class enrolled early in January and went through spring practice.

Swinney was asked that given the fact Klubnik went through the spring, should he need to be ready to play early in the upcoming season, if Swinney feels like he’ll be in that position.

“Absolutely,” Swinney said. “That’s why we put him second the day he got here. We really don’t waste a rep, we don’t waste a minute. He needed all that work, and obviously mentally he’s come a long way since January. I think he was 179 pounds or something like that when he got here, and now he’s 197. So physically he had a lot of work to do and he’s done it. But he’s in a great spot, and I don’t think there’s any question — he’ll be ready.”

Klubnik heads into his freshman season as a Tiger having completed 70.0 percent of his career passes in high school for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns vs. just seven interceptions. As a senior in 2021, he completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

