Swinney updates Clemson's injury situation heading into camp

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the Tigers’ injury situation ahead of the team’s first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon.

The Tigers were ravaged by injuries last season, most of which kept some key contributors out of the spring, including star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (ACL recovery), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder) and cornerback Malcolm Greene (shoulder) among others.

Freshman receiver Adam Randall, who had surgery this spring on his torn ACL, is still out, but Swinney said only one other scholarship player will be limited at the start of camp. That’s fellow receiver Troy Stellato, whom Swinney said recently tweaked a hamstring.

Swinney said he’s hopeful the redshirt freshman will be back at full speed Monday.

“He’ll probably be limited today and (Saturday),” Swinney said. “Everybody else ready to roll.”