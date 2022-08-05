Swinney updates Clemson's injury situation heading into camp

Swinney updates Clemson's injury situation heading into camp

Football

Swinney updates Clemson's injury situation heading into camp

By August 5, 2022 3:43 pm

By |

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the Tigers’ injury situation ahead of the team’s first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon.

The Tigers were ravaged by injuries last season, most of which kept some key contributors out of the spring, including star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (ACL recovery), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder) and cornerback Malcolm Greene (shoulder) among others.

Freshman receiver Adam Randall, who had surgery this spring on his torn ACL, is still out, but Swinney said only one other scholarship player will be limited at the start of camp. That’s fellow receiver Troy Stellato, whom Swinney said recently tweaked a hamstring.

Swinney said he’s hopeful the redshirt freshman will be back at full speed Monday.

“He’ll probably be limited today and (Saturday),” Swinney said. “Everybody else ready to roll.”

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

39m

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Friday afternoon as the Tigers kicked off fall camp. Watch Swinney give the latest on his team heading into fall camp in his pre-fall camp report: (…)

7hr

Former Tiger Keshawn Askew has been impressive in the minors for the Mets this season and it has paid off, as he is getting promoted. Askew is moving up to High-A Brooklyn. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home