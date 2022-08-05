Top-100 national recruit still interested in Clemson, eyeing Death Valley visit

A top-100 national prospect from the Volunteer State on Clemson’s recruiting radar remains interested in the Tigers and is looking to visit Death Valley for a game this season.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman – a 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – recently told The Clemson Insider that he’s eyeing a trip to Tiger Town during the upcoming college football campaign.

“I was not able to make it to Clemson for a visit (this summer),” Spillman said, “but I do want to head over there for a game this year.”

Spillman – a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position, according to both Rivals (No. 72) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 98) – previously visited Clemson in June 2021, when he participated in four sessions of the Dabo Swinney Camp across two full days.

Spillman has stayed in touch from time to time with his area recruiter for Clemson, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, as well as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin.

While Spillman hasn’t been in contact with the Tigers lately, he expects that to change come Sept. 1, when college coaches are allowed to begin actively reaching out to class of 2024 prospects.

“I am still young in the recruiting process,” he said. “I think that’ll all change on September 1st though.”

This summer, Spillman was able to visit Oklahoma, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Sooners, Buckeyes and Volunteers have all offered Spillman, who owns 20-plus total offers including other offers from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, to name some.

Spillman mentioned Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Texas A&M as schools he feels are showing the most love to him at this point in the recruiting process.

As for Clemson, Spillman is still high on the Tigers heading into his upcoming junior season.

“Right now I am still pretty interested in Clemson,” he said. “Coach Swinney has created an amazing culture and legacy over there.”

Spillman is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 5 outside linebacker nationally and No. 72 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the top prospect in the Volunteer State, No. 9 linebacker nationally and No. 98 overall prospect in his class.