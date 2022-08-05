Trio of former Tigers listed as intriguing players to watch for 2022 NFL training camp

This week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) published an article on one intriguing player from each NFL team to keep an eye on for 2022 training camp.

A few former Clemson standouts appeared on PFF’s list in Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

By all accounts, Etienne looks like he’s back to being the type of dynamic weapon he was at Clemson and has showcased his high-end speed and explosion in training camp after missing all of his rookie season in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August.

“Etienne missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, but there’s excitement in the Jaguars building for his debut in 2022,” PFF’s Ari Meirov wrote. “Etienne was the single best big-play threat at the running back position in college football — and that’s something the Jaguars’ offense desperately needed last season. The chemistry is already there with Trevor Lawrence from their days together at Clemson. New head coach Doug Pederson got a bird’s-eye view of the league last season, and he might look to use Etienne in several ways to maximize his potential.”

Terrell is coming off a breakout 2021 season that saw him earn second-team All-Pro honors after tallying 81 total tackles (52 solo), a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games (16 starts).

A two-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, Terrell didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game last season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games last season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to PFF. Additionally, per PFF, the Atlanta native and 2020 first-round draft pick yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

“Terrell was one of the biggest breakouts of the 2021 season, earning the highest coverage grade of any cornerback in the NFL (90.1). He allowed just 29 catches for 200 yards and surrendered a league-low 47.5 passer rating into his coverage,” Meirov wrote. “Atlanta signed his good friend and mentor Casey Hayward Jr. this offseason, creating a nasty duo. Terrell entered ‘star’ territory last season, but he still feels underrated. He’s eligible for a new deal next offseason, and it’s safe to assume he’ll get paid handsomely if he continues his stout play.”

Kearse re-signed with the Cowboys in March on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million, with the ability for him to earn as much as $11 million.

After signing with the Cowboys last spring on a deal worth around $1.1 million (with $137,000 in guarantees), Kearse had a career season in Dallas last year, leading the team with 101 tackles (67 solo) to go with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

“Kearse enjoyed a breakout 2021 season as a full-time starter in Dallas, earning a career-high 76.8 grade while playing over 1,000 snaps,” Meirov wrote. “He led the team in tackles (101) and recorded the league’s lowest missed tackle rate. Perhaps nobody was more under-appreciated on the Cowboys than Kearse. Expect him to continue to be a major contributor, and maybe we’ll start hearing his name more nationally.”

