Watch: Maria Taylor's exclusive interview with Trevor Lawrence

Football

August 5, 2022

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who enters his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected No. 1 overall by the franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, sat down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor prior to Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders in Canton, Ohio.

Check out Taylor’s exclusive interview with Lawrence, who previewed the upcoming season, discussed his personal growth on and off the field following his rookie season, overcoming adversity, and building relationships with teammates:

