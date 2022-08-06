NCAA's latest recommendation draws more of same frustration out of Swinney

Dabo Swinney has already voiced concern about being able to manage his future rosters given the way the transfer rules are set up in college football. And Clemson’s football coach believes that task would only be further complicated if the NCAA’s latest recommended tweak comes to fruition.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Swinney said before posing a rhetorical question. “If you were the head coach and anybody could leave at any time, would that be complicated for you? There you go.”

Swinney was referring to the NCAA Division I Council’s recommendation last month to eliminate the one-time transfer rule that was put in place a year ago. Student-athletes are currently allowed to transfer once in their college careers and be immediately eligible at another school.

Under previous NCAA bylaws, athletes were required to sit out a year before being eligible as a transfer. But if the current rule is killed, they would be able to transfer as many times as they wish without penalty.

Players can also transfer whenever they want, though fall-sport athletes are required to enter the portal by May 1 to maintain immediate eligibility while that deadline for spring-sport athletes is July 1. The NCAA is proposing “entry windows,” which would be specific periods of time in which athletes are required to enter the portal in order to be immediately eligible at their new school.

The Division I Board of Directors still has to adopt the council’s recommendations in order for them to become official, which isn’t a given. The board reportedly had its most recent meeting Wednesday and did not act on the recommendation of unlimited transfers.

Swinney said he’s trying not to spend time thinking about things that may or may not occur within the shifting landscape of college athletics, even if they continue to frustrate him.

“It is what it is. We don’t have much structure in college football right now,” Swinney said. “That’s why you better be inside out, focus on where your feet are and be great today. That’s my focus because I don’t have any control over any of that stuff, so I ain’t worried about it. I just focus on my guys, Clemson and getting ready for Georgia Tech.”

