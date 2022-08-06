Swinney excited to watch, work with Tigers' 'dynamic' freshman wideout

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to work with Antonio Williams and see the Tigers’ true freshman wide receiver in action during fall camp.

Meeting with the media Friday afternoon before Clemson’s first practice of fall camp, Swinney gave his early impressions of Williams, one of South Carolina’s top prospects during the 2022 recruiting cycle who committed to Clemson back on Dec. 9, signed with the Tigers later that month and enrolled this summer.

Williams played on three state championship teams during his prep career, finishing his career at Dutch Fork with 137 catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged 26.2 yards on 29 career punt returns, including a whopping 30.4 average as a senior.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder, who was rated as a top-100 prospect nationally by multiple outlets, even averaged 12.4 yards on 20 carries in high school as Dutch Fork found a variety of ways to get the ball in the hands of its speedy wideout.

“He’s a dynamic player, and he can do a lot of things,” Swinney said. “You saw that in high school – from yards after the catch, screens, sweeps, winning in space. He’s a very good route runner.”

Williams, who chose Clemson over offers from South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss among others, recorded 85 catches for 1,625 yards (including 10 100-yard receiving games) and 15 scores as well as 16 carries for 195 rushing yards as a senior in 2021. The former four-star prospect had at least one touchdown in every game and scored 20 total touchdowns.

“Antonio is very polished and very skilled, has a really high aptitude of the position from a technical aspect standpoint,” Swinney said. “So, I’m excited to get my hands on him and really watch him.”

