Shipley: 'This is when you win a national championship'

By August 7, 2022 9:41 am

Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley loves the grit of fall camp and is happy to be back on the field for the Tigers.

Shipley talked following the first day of camp and said that camp is when you win a national championship.

