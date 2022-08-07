What They Are Saying: Etienne has Jaguars buzzing

What They Are Saying: Etienne has Jaguars buzzing

August 7, 2022



Travis Etienne is getting plenty of buzz in camp after missing last year with an injury. Etienne is ready to be back on the field with former Tiger Trevor Lawrence and light up the scoreboard.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said about Etienne on Twitter.

