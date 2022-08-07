What They Are Saying: Etienne has Jaguars buzzing

Travis Etienne is getting plenty of buzz in camp after missing last year with an injury. Etienne is ready to be back on the field with former Tiger Trevor Lawrence and light up the scoreboard.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying” we look at what is being said about Etienne on Twitter.

Travis Etienne took a couple pops today, especially from Andre Cisco. It’s the first time he’s been hit in over a year. “I got reminded quickly it’s a physical game. I haven’t played in so long I want to get tackled, I have to get acclimated. I miss being in those car crashes.” pic.twitter.com/3AiQq1O7G5 — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) August 7, 2022

“I need that.” #Jaguars RB Travis Etienne when asked about taking hits today in practice. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2022

You can guess how Travis Etienne’s midfoot injury developed… Word out of camp is hype on how fast and explosive Etienne is. Give me a weekend with this guy in the lab. Maybe longer since there’s so much I’d want to address. pic.twitter.com/Mp3aWGAOfs — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 2, 2022

Travis Etienne is going to be a dynamic weapon pic.twitter.com/ftygqGFkGZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 2, 2022

Former @ClemsonFB player Trevor Lawrence talked about Travis Etienne after practice today, saying Etienne looks like he's in better shape than he was their last year at Clemson, "His body looks great…he's running really well. He's picking up the offense, done a great job." pic.twitter.com/5nZlX7erZS — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) July 30, 2022

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne said he needed a day like today. First time he was tackled in full just his last game at Clemson. "That wouldn't happen in a game", he laughed about the hard hits on him on the sideline pic.twitter.com/fcJy4kCpQf — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2022

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was working after practice today catching tennis balls. Have seen a lot of that from the players during camp: pic.twitter.com/w6xmXBwb5K — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2022

Travis Etienne on if he wants to play against the Browns on Friday: "Hell yeah I want to play" — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2022

Trevor Lawrence starts team drills 3-of-3, including a pair of good completions to Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne against the blitz. OL held up well and Etienne had a big gain through the air — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2022

#Jaguars going live for the first time all camp. Travis Etienne is bouncing off of would be tacklers. He broke off a big run for a first down where he was surrounded by defenders and squirted out the other side. — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 7, 2022

11 on 11 Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne Used speed to get outside. Etienne brought down out of bounds. Zay Jones ready to square about it — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2022

#Jaguars training camp Day 9 observations: Live hitting sparks the day Andre Cisco ++

Cam Robinson ++

Travis Etienne ++ https://t.co/Byg7bTt6t3 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2022

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne ruled out for Jaguars during Thursday's Hall of Fame game https://t.co/eQOwbrL6Jm — The Quarterback Huddle (@2BlessedHighly) August 4, 2022