What They Are Saying: Lawrence still the talk in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence didn’t play in the Hall of Fame game this week, but he is still the talk of the town in Jacksonville. Expectations are high for Lawrence and the Jaguars to have an improved season in 2022.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

Trevor Lawrence led the NFL with an 11.3% check-down rate, no other QB was over 10% This is a Travis Etienne tweet — Alex Caruso (@AlexCaruso) August 6, 2022

Trevor Lawrence and many of the Jaguars inactive players still dressed and warming up on the field. pic.twitter.com/dBNLVdP9QA — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 4, 2022

Trevor Lawrence at 88/125 through eight days of camp. Eight drops by receivers. Lawrence has shown leadership, confidence, good communication, accuracy, and has delivered strikes to all areas of the field. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 3, 2022

Trevor Lawrence enters the fully padded portion of Jaguars camp having completed 55/76 passes with just 1 INT that came off a dropped pass. He’s looked sharp, but the intensity will rise. pic.twitter.com/EgJuZfIPm3 — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) July 31, 2022

Former @ClemsonFB player Trevor Lawrence talked about Travis Etienne after practice today, saying Etienne looks like he's in better shape than he was their last year at Clemson, "His body looks great…he's running really well. He's picking up the offense, done a great job." pic.twitter.com/5nZlX7erZS — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) July 30, 2022

#Raiders Hunter Renfrow with Jaguars G Tyler Shatley and Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/ehYedOsm2O — AFL Godfather 🏴‍☠️👓🏈 (@NFLMAVERICK) August 5, 2022

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Expect the #Raiders to be on the same page with several starters watching from the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

Doug Pederson had some BIG praise for Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker before last nights HOF game. #Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/kkSCCSxh7j — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 5, 2022