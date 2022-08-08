Clemson scores commitment from another top Peach State prospect

Clemson picked up its latest commitment Monday morning from a Peach State defensive back.

Stockbridge (Georgia) High three-star Shelton Lewis announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Lewis — a 5-foot-11, 180-pound rising senior — is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 78 safety and the No. 326 overall prospect in his region. 247Sports considers Lewis to be the nation’s No. 91 ranked cornerback.

Surely, Lewis is due for a bump in the rankings.

Lewis held more than 20 offers, including those from several ACC programs, as well as Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland and Purdue. Lewis was previously committed to the University of Pittsburgh for a short period of time in June, before electing to walk back his pledge from Pat Narduzzi’s program.

At the time, Lewis appeared to be headed to the University of North Carolina, but Clemson was able to get the versatile Peach State defensive back on campus for the program’s All-In Cookout on July 25. It was then that Clemson extended an offer to Lewis. He would make one more visit to Clemson before announcing his decision in his high school gym Monday.

Lewis is the 19th total commitment in the Tigers’ class, joining Briarwood Christian (Alabama.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Thompson (Alabama) High five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, Warner Robins (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Rome (Georgia) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, Woodward Academy (Georgia.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Eagle’s Landing Christian (Georgia) four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens, Permian (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Vandegrift (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Georgia) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Florida) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Georgia) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Florida) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Georgia) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Georgia) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Milton High (Georgia) four-star safety Rob Billings and Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

Stay tuned to TCI for more coverage of Lewis’ commitment.