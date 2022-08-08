Day 3 observations from Clemson's fall camp

Clemson returned to the practice fields this afternoon for its first day in shells (helmets and shoulder pads). Here are some Day 3 observations from the open viewing periods:
- Receiver Joseph Ngata was in a yellow no-contact jersey. He worked on the side with fellow receiver Adam Randall, who’s been in yellow through the first three practices as he works his way back from ACL surgery.
- After going through Friday’s opening practice in a green (limited) jersey, receiver Troy Stellato was full go today. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Friday he hoped that would be the case.
- Offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes had a brace on his left arm/elbow, though he didn’t appear to be limited in any way. Mayes has been repping with the second team at guard early in camp.
- There was some hit and miss with D.J. Uiagalelei’s accuracy during some of the passing drills. Running back Will Shipley had to extend forward in order to snag a pass on a wheel route. Uiagalelei later came back in another drill and hit E.J. Williams in stride on a deep post.
- Speaking of Shipley, the sophomore running back was vocal in leading his fellow backs in some of the finer details. During a receiving drill, he encouraged walk-on Domonique Thomas to make sure he knows where the sideline is and to stay inbounds. Shipley has talked about the position group holding itself to a high standard this season,
- Assistant Kyle Richardson also showed a bunch of attention to detail with the tight ends. At one point, he corrected one of them for not lining up far enough off the ball.
- Clemson appears to be integrating some new individual drills this year. One of them was the quarterbacks working on their ball security with some staffers trying to knock the ball out of their hands.
- A good number of NFL teams were on hand. Scouts for the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were spotted watching practice.
- Former Clemson great Levon Kirkland was in attendance.