Priority receiver target sets Clemson game day visit, talks relationship with Grisham

James Madison II has kept in good contact with Tyler Grisham ever since he visited Clemson at the end of June.

Speaking with Clemson Insider in a phone interview Sunday afternoon, The four-star wide receiver prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas estimates that he’s been on the phone with Clemson’s wide receivers coach about six or seven times since then.

“Sometimes it’ll be more about football, but we also talk about life and what Coach Swinney’s relaying to the team,” Madison said regarding his conversations with Grisham. “He’ll relay it to me, in order to get off the message and see what Clemson football, what they really talk about every day and what the coaches relay to most of the players. And then we’ll talk about how my season’s going and about how they’re implementing certain different things into the playbook and things like that.”

“Coach Grish, to me, he’s just a real good, stand-up guy,” Madison added. “I feel like he wants to see his players get in the best position that they can be. Bottom-line, he’s just a real stand-up guy. I don’t feel like he has an ulterior motive, he just really wants to see people be the best that they can.”

According to Madison, Grisham has broached the subject of a potential scholarship offer. So, far Clemson has doled out offers to just two wideouts in Madison’s class — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High four-star Alex Taylor and Burlington (N.C.) Hugh M. Cummings four-star Jonathan Paylor.

“Coach Grish communicated that I’m one of their top guys in ‘24,” Madison said. “ There’s a few guys that they’re looking at and I’m one of those people. They said don’t really worry about that, but we’ve definitely had talks about (a potential offer.)”

Clemson hands out the fourth-fewest offers in the country, so what would it mean for Madison to earn a scholarship from a program like that, which is so selective with its offers?

“It would definitely mean a lot,” he said. “I can definitely see myself getting an offer from there, but also being able to do great things there. That means that offer would mean a lot because I really love the organization and what they’re doing up there. It’s a great program that’s out there, so I feel like (an offer) would be nice and I could definitely see myself going out there.”

Madison has no qualms with how Clemson goes about its business on the recruiting trail. He has no problem waiting for an offer to come his way In fact, he’s appreciative that the staff wants to get to know him better as a person as a football player.

What he does know, is that he’s a priority for Clemson, as far as rising juniors go.

“I definitely felt that from Coach Grisham, by the way, he talks about how he and Coach Swinney see me in their system,” Madison said. “Everything that he said, in general, makes me feel like that and that’s why I really appreciate the whole Clemson family, the whole Clemson organization, for making me feel like I’m a priority to them.”

Speaking of getting out to Clemson, Madison informed us that he has already set up a game day visit for this upcoming season. He’ll be at Memorial Stadium for the Clemson-N.C. State game on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“I’m really excited,” Madison said. “I know they go all in for game days. I’m really excited to be up there.”

In addition to Clemson, Madison said that he’ll probably go to Oregon and possibly Tennessee for game day visits in the fall. At the same time, he’ll have to see how that works with his schedule and understandably so.

Madison is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 10 wide receiver and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @JamesJTMadison2 on Twitter.

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!