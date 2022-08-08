Watch: Shelton Lewis' commitment ceremony at Stockbridge High School

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Clemson picked up its latest commitment Monday morning from a Peach State defensive back, when Stockbridge (Ga.) High School three-star Shelton Lewis announced his commitment to the Tigers.
The Clemson Insider was on hand for Lewis’ commitment ceremony at Stockbridge High. Check out his ceremony in the following video:
