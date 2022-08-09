Clemson DT to miss time with injury

Clemson will be without Tré Williams for the next couple of weeks after the veteran defensive lineman suffered a lower-body injury in the weight room, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed while meeting with the media Monday evening.

That could jeopardize Williams’ status for Clemson’s season-opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5. Swinney doesn’t envision the injury, which requires a procedure, keeping Williams out long-term.

Williams, who was fully cleared to return to action in late June, dealt with numerous injuries a season ago, including both shoulders. Williams, one of the Tigers’ top backups at the position, still managed to play 11 games but also missed the spring after undergoing surgery.

In 13 career games, Williams has recorded 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.

