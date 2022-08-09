Clemson’s ‘three-headed monster’ holding itself to high standard

C.J. Spiller has said he believes Clemson has three backs on its roster that could start for any school in America.

The Tigers’ former All-American turned running backs coach isn’t going to get much of an argument from Will Shipley, who leads the trio into the new season as far as the depth chart goes. Shipley, the former five-star signee who led Clemson in rushing last as a true freshman, has heard the hype for the trio outside the walls of the football facilities.

“The three-headed monster, I’ve seen that on Twtiter and a couple of things,” Shipley said with a smile. “I love it.”

But Shipley knows it doesn’t mean much if it’s not followed up with action from himself, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah. But the potential is there.

Most of Pace’s 122 carries have come in a backup role, but the fourth-year junior is averaging more than 5.8 yards per carry for his career. Shipley burst onto the scene last season with a team-best 739 rushing yards in just 10 games after a leg injury limited his availability.

Meanwhile, Mafah got 68 carries in nine games as a reserve last season, but the rising sophomore got all of the first-team reps during the spring with Shipley and Pace (toe) recovering from their injuries. Spiller praised Mafah for not only having perhaps the most versatile skill set among the three backs but also for taking his game to another level mentally.

Shipley, who’s healthy again with no limitations so far in camp, said nobody has higher expectations for the group than themselves.

“When you talk about me, Kobe and Phil, it’s a special, special group,” Shipley said. “We just got done talking about it, but we’re holding each other to a standard. We love each other, but we’re also competing out there. And we all know that.”

Shipley heads into the 2022 season atop the depth chart after ending last season there, but the group saw then just how important staying ready is. Mafah, whom the coaches initially planned on redshirting, got most of his playing time at the end of the season as injuries piled up at a position that’s more susceptible to them.

The objective, Shipley said, is to prevent a dropoff in production no matter which back has his number called.

“Not necessarily competing against each other, but competing for each other,” he said. “And that’s really what it comes down to. We’re going to hold each other to that standard and we’re going to make sure we all bring our best every single day.”

