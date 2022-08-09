NFL commish comments on why harsher penalty is needed for Watson

The NFL’s commissioner commented Tuesday on why a harsher penalty is needed for Deshaun Watson.

Roger Goodell said at a league meeting that evidence demands at least a one-year ban for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women.

The NFL has formally appealed the six-game suspension that Watson was handed by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson earlier this month for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior.”

Goodell has chosen former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of Watson’s suspension.

Goodell said he does not know the timetable for the appeal ruling.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March from the Texans, who received three first-round draft picks in return. Watson then got a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The former Clemson quarterback is practicing with the Browns and able to play in preseason games.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.