Nine Tigers named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

Nine Clemson Tigers have been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 ahead of the upcoming college football season.

The longest-running college all-star football game in the nation, the East-West Shrine Bowl gives top college players the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

This year, the bowl released its East-West Shrine Bowl 1000. Here’s how the list was put together:

Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2023 NFL draft class.

This list was extremely difficult for our team to put together, scouring players from all four levels of football and speaking with NFL and college personnel to ensure we put together the best 1000 players for the NFL level.

As the East-West Shrine Bowl strives to be a best-in-class event, we’re excited to feature these talented 1000 players and over 200 college programs as they strive to be at their best for the 2022 college season.

So, which Clemson players are on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000?

Here’s all the Tigers that appear on the list:

Davis Allen, Tight End

Tyler Davis, Defensive Tackle

K.J. Henry, Defensive End

Sheridan Jones, Cornerback

Jordan McFadden, Offensive Lineman

Joseph Ngata, Wide Receiver

Ruke Orhorhoro, Defensive Tackle

Will Putnam, Offensive Lineman

Xavier Thomas, Defensive End

