Freshman cornerback out for season with injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on a freshman cornerback following Wednesday’s practice.

Swinney said Myles Oliver has a shoulder injury and is out for the year.

The Tigers plan to go ahead and repair Oliver’s injury with surgery and redshirt him, per Swinney, who said Oliver’s shoulder was an issue in high school.

A former quarterback who developed into an all-state cornerback in Georgia, Oliver earned a 6A all-state selection in Georgia following a senior season in 2021 in which he posted 75 tackles with five interceptions. He finished the season with 552 all-purpose yards (including 101 via interception returns) and four total touchdowns.

The Villa Rica, Ga., native and product of Douglas County High School committed to Clemson back on Jan. 16 and enrolled this summer.