Swinney updates injured lineman's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney today updated one of the Tigers’ first significant injuries of preseason camp.

Tre Williams missed time last season and this spring with various injuries, including both shoulders that were operated on this offseason. Less than a week into camp, Swinney said the junior defensive tackle recently sustained a knee injury in the weight room that will keep him sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice that Williams recently had a scope to clean up his latest injury and that the operation went well. He added he anticipates Williams being ready for the Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech.

With Williams out for the time being, Swinney said it gives the Tigers a chance to build even more depth on the interior of the defensive line behind Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro with some of their less experienced players.

“Just gets more reps for all of them,” Swinney said. “Gets a young guy like (true freshman) Caden Story an opportunity to get more reps. And certianly Payton (Page), (Demonte) Capehart and E.T. (Etinosa Reuben), it just gives them one less guy in there. They’re all taking advantage of the work. It’s good for them.”

