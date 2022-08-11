Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer

A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the offer on Twitter.

Parker (6-4, 250) decommitted from Penn State on Tuesday. He had been committed to the Nittany Lions since June 21.

Parker is the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

WOW… Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University 🐅 pic.twitter.com/9C5sS2LO6F — Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) August 11, 2022