Packers 'very, very bullish' on former Clemson WR

As a rookie in the NFL last October, when injuries to other players forced him to step in against the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers said he felt like he was a freshman in college football being thrown into a top-five matchup. Now, Rodgers is in a much different place mentally going into his second NFL campaign. The former Clemson standout said it’s a “night and day” difference where his head is at right now compared to his rookie year and the aforementioned game. “I really wasn’t ready. I can say that now. I wasn’t ready,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “Now, I know I’ve prepared, and I’ve put the work in this offseason and I’m ready for any situation now for sure.” Not only is Rodgers more confident entering 2022, but he’s also in a better spot physically, having reported to training camp this year at 202 pounds after playing as much as 16 pounds heavier than that in 2021. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has seen a big difference in Rodgers this year as well and taken notice of the work he put in over the offseason to get in great shape.

“He did a great job this offseason getting into a different kind of shape,” Gutekunst said. “I never thought he was not in shape, just bigger, had more weight on him last year. I think the more opportunities he gets, the more you’re going to see him come out of his shell and really produce.”

Gutekunst and the Packers showed how much they liked Rodgers when they traded up to draft him in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although Rodgers’ rookie season was disappointing — the former Tiger took only 103 snaps on offense, recording four receptions for 45 yards while seeing most of his action as a kickoff and punt returner — Gutekunst remains really high on Rodgers heading into 2022.

Gutekunst said Rodgers has been taking advantage of his opportunities in training camp and believes he’ll be big a big part of the team, both offensively and on special teams.

“We’re very, very bullish on Amari Rodgers and what he can do for this football team,” Gutekunst said. “The opportunities you get, you’ve got to be prepared for and you’ve got to make the best of those opportunities. If you do, more opportunities will come your way. You can’t ask for more than what he’s working. I think in this particular training camp, you’ve seen him make the most of his opportunities. I’m excited for him, not only on offense but on special teams. He’s going to have an opportunity to make an impact, and I expect him to.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images