‘Shifty’ Texas wideout has high interest in ‘amazing program’ Clemson

This talented wideout from the Lone Star State, drawing interest from several Division I FBS schools, is definitely interested in Dabo Swinney’s program.

Willis (Texas) High School receiver DeBraun Hampton – a slippery and elusive 5-foot-10, 160-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – is certainly high on Clemson.

“Clemson’s an amazing program,” he said to The Clemson Insider recently. “The way they work their offense, and the way Dabo coaches, is amazing. The way they use their receivers is impeccable.”

As a sophomore at Lake Creek High School (Montgomery, Texas) last season, Hampton hauled in 34 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns. The playmaking pass-catcher, who describes himself as a “go-getter,” will play his upcoming junior campaign at Willis High.

“Shifty, YAC (yards after catch) yardage, getting the ball, scoring touchdowns, making people miss – that’s kind of what I do,” he said.

Hampton said he’s feeling the most love from Florida at this stage of his recruitment, while he is also getting interest from schools like Baylor, Georgia and Houston.

“It’s going pretty smooth,” he said of the recruiting process. “The season’s coming up, and I’m liking it a lot. Got a lot of interest from a lot of schools, and it’s going pretty good.”

Hampton had the chance to visit schools such as Georgia, Florida and Iowa State this summer. Although he hasn’t been able to check out Clemson in person yet, traveling to Death Valley is something he has his eyes on doing.

“I’d be interested in going to Clemson and coming out to a couple of games,” he said.

Along with catching plenty of balls this season, Hampton hopes to catch the attention of Clemson moving forward and garner interest from a program that has consistently produced NFL wideouts and earned the “Wide Receiver U” moniker.

“That’d mean a lot to me,” he said of potential interest from the Tigers. “That’d mean a lot. Just going to Clemson means you’re one of the greatest, and getting there, it’s a lot of competition and a lot of work to put in, so you’re going to get better.”

–Photo courtesy of DeBraun Hampton on Twitter (@debraun_hampton)

