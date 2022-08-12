Clemson ‘will most definitely be a top school’ for premier Palmetto State OL

One of the Palmetto State’s premier prospects, ranked as a top-100 national recruit by multiple services, continues to stay in touch with Clemson.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star Josiah Thompson – a 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle in the class of 2024 – communicated with Tigers offensive line coach Thomas Austin again recently.

“I spoke to Coach TA a week ago,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider earlier this week. “He would love to have my family and I come up for a game this fall. We also made a FaceTime call so I can speak with a few other coaches as well.”

Thompson is ranked as the top prospect in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite, Rivals and ESPN all consider him the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State. He is tabbed as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position by the 247Sports Composite (No. 68), ESPN (No. 76) and 247Sports (No. 98).

The rising junior, considered one of the nation’s top 10 offensive tackles in his class by all the major services, intends to take in a contest at Death Valley with his family this fall.

“We are planning to visit a game this season,” he said, “but we’re not sure which one yet.”

Looking ahead beyond this fall to next year, Thompson is already circling the Tigers’ signature summer recruiting event — their annual All In Cookout – on his calendar.

“I remember Coach TA talking about a junior cookout they had at the end of summer, but it was only for juniors,” he said, “so I’ll be looking forward to that next year, so I’ll be able to spend more time with Coach.”

Speaking of Austin, Thompson feels his bond with Clemson’s O-line coach keeps getting stronger.

“My relationship with Coach Austin has been growing since I first spoke to him,” he said.

Austin and the Tigers extended an offer to Thompson at the beginning of June when Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class.

LSU, Florida and Duke have given Thompson his latest offers this month, joining Clemson and schools such as Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Florida State, NC State, Michigan State and Notre Dame on his offer list.

Right now, things are still the same as far as where Clemson stands with Thompson in his recruitment. And that’s a good thing, considering he remains high on the Tigers.

“Nothing has changed with the Tigers,” he said. “They will most definitely be a top school.”

Thompson most recently traveled to Tiger Town on March 12, when he had what he called an “amazing” visit with his family. Along with Clemson, he named South Carolina, NC State, North Carolina, Georgia and East Carolina as other schools he’s looking to visit this fall.

He is ranked as high as the country’s No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

