Day 7 observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson continued preparations for the 2022 season this morning at Jervey Meadows with its seventh practice of preseason camp. Here are some observations of the Tigers’ defense and special teams from the media viewing periods:

To start things off, coming into Friday’s practice at Jervey Meadows, the only two injuries to make note of were Tré Williams (knee scope) and Myles Oliver (shoulder) — both were not at practice and understandably so.

About halfway through the fifth period, DeMonte Capehart came out with a trainer. The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle appeared to be dehydrated and was held out of the remaining two practice periods that were open to the media on Friday.

Freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus came off the field with a trainer. He was having trouble getting stretched out and left the field quickly to get his upper-right thigh taped up.

Defensive lineman Jabriel Robinson blocked a field goal during the special teams period.

Will Taylor, Will Shipley, Cole Turner and Antonio Williams were all back deep, returning punts from the likes of Aidan Swanson, B.T. Potter, Jackson Smith and Brodey Conn.

As for Smith, Swinney was not happy with some of his line drive punts. He spoke with the freshman multiple times and did not look too pleased.

While other defensive linemen were involved with the punting drills, Capehart, Xavier Thomas, Etinosa Reuben, Payton Page and Caden Story were working individually with Nick Eason.

The cornerback position was relatively thin today as Clemson was down two scholarship players — Oliver and Sheridan Jones. The latter was obviously excused from today’s practice as he was participating in his commencement ceremony at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

That allowed for a player like senior Elijah Rodgers to get a lot of snaps, as he received plenty of coaching up from Mike Reed.

Speaking of Reed, in a combined defensive backs drill, he got on freshman Kylon Griffin on multiple occasions. Griffin appeared to be confused and received instruction from Reed.

Swinney had this to say about Griffin when asked about the freshman safety Wednesday: “He’s a great young prospect with a lot on his plate. He’s a little lost after five days of installation — just getting here in the summer, wasn’t a mid-year (enrollee). Just a smooth athlete, but a lot to learn.”

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns as one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.