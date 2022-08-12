Day 7 observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson continued preparations for the 2022 season this morning at Jervey Meadows with its seventh practice of preseason camp. Here are some observations of the Tigers’ offense from the media viewing periods:
- Receiver Beaux Collins watched practice in street clothes for the second straight day. Collins wasn’t using his right arm/shoulder much and was flexing his right hand at times.
- Offensive lineman John Williams limped off the field during the early portions of practice. He had some ice applied to his left knee and watched some individual drills on the side before eventually making his way to the medical tent.
- E.J. Willams worked on the side in a yellow no-contact jersey with freshman receiver Adam Randall (ACL recovery). The junior wideout had a wrap around the top of his left shin.
- Receiver Joseph Ngata was back in a regular jersey as a full practice participant. Ngata briefly wore a yellow jersey a few days ago following a hard fall after making a catch.
- Receiver Brannon Spector had his right wrist taped up after a special-teams drill.
- Sticking with the theme of receivers, head coach Dabo Swinney was not happy with Dacari Collins during one of the passing periods. Swinney stopped the period at one point and gave the sophomore wideout an extended chewing for his effort and not running one of his routes with enough depth.
- Scouts with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks were in attendance. The Dolphins had multiple scouts looking on.