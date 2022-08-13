Swinney passes along some good news on injury front

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some good news to pass along on the injury front following Saturday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. Swinney said that junior Mitchell Mayes is set to return to camp.

“Mitchell (Mayes) has been out,” Swinney said. “He will hopefully be back Monday. He hasn’t been able to practice most of the week. He has been out in protocol. He will be back Monday and ready to go.”

Mayes will join the battle as Swinney and the Tigers look for the five best offensive linemen.. He has played in 12 games over the last two seasons.

