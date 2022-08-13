Swinney updates injury status of Collins, Williams

Following Clemson’s first scrimmage of preseason camp, head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of two receivers who’ve been dealing with injuries.

Beaux Collins has been nursing a shoulder injury that’s kept him sidelined in recent days while E.J. Williams was spotted wearing a yellow no-contact jersey during the open viewing periods of Friday’s practice.

Today’s scrimmage was closed to the media, but neither receiver participated. Swinney said Collins is being held out as a precaution but is expected to be back in action soon. Meanwhile, Williams has a hematoma after landing funny at the end of a catch during a recent practice, but Swinney said he’s hopeful Williams will be full go again early next week.

Collins is a projected starter on the outside opposite of Joseph Ngata. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore saw his playing time increase last year as injuries took a toll on the position toward the end of the season. He finished his freshman campaign second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

Williams is dealing with another injury after missing all of spring practice recovering from a knee scope. Williams, who could line up inside or out, enters his junior season with 33 career catches for 372 yards and two scores but was limited to just eight games last season because of various injuries.