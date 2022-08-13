What They Are Saying: Amari Rodgers puts on a show

By August 13, 2022 9:44 am

Former Tiger Amari Rodgers put on a show Friday night in the Green Bay Packers preseason game. Rodgers’ night included a 50-yard kickoff return and a 22-yard touchdown catch.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying” we take a look at what is being said about Rodgers’ performance on Twitter.

