What They Are Saying: Amari Rodgers puts on a show

Former Tiger Amari Rodgers put on a show Friday night in the Green Bay Packers preseason game. Rodgers’ night included a 50-yard kickoff return and a 22-yard touchdown catch.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying” we take a look at what is being said about Rodgers’ performance on Twitter.
I’m not certain, but that looks like Rashan Gary who absolutely levels Amari Rodgers after his big return while trying to hype him up lol https://t.co/pBa0PRtet9
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers telling everyone tonight not to forget about him
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 13, 2022
What to make of Jordan Love’s night against the 49ers, plus takeaways on Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Dallin Leavitt and Rico Gafford, Danny Davis, Gabe Brkic and more: https://t.co/H0KGqEDeNQ
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 13, 2022
This was absolutely not the Amari Rodgers we saw last season.
If he can make that "2nd year leap," it would be huge for the #Packers.pic.twitter.com/2wHtwDcDjL
— Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers touchdown pushes Packers into lead vs. 49ers https://t.co/DS99GmpKf2
— NFL on Scoreboard Page (@NFLonSP) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers 2.0
✅ Leaner
✅ Faster
✅ Stronger#GoPackGo 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/8zDMYH3hmJ
— Soren Sodergren🧀🏈 (@Soren_Sodergren) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers takes it to the house! Great night from #8 #Packers pic.twitter.com/hF8SPgAaYn
— packers clips (@packers_clips) August 13, 2022
Great return by Amari Rodgers. 💨
Year 2 off to a great start! 😈 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uibGKpkYVG
— GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers sure looks faster than he was last year as a rookie. A 50-yard kick return in the first half, and now that 22-yard TD. He's talked about slimming down this offseason, and it's shown. He can turn a corner now.
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 13, 2022
A 50-yard kickoff return for @arodgers_3!#GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsSF | Packers TV Network + @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3fa0R2cNud
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2022
Amari Rodgers with the most explosive play we’ve seen him make as a pro. Just looks like a different guy down 15+ pounds from last year.
— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) August 13, 2022