Former Clemson WR having strong training camp

A former Clemson wide receiver is reportedly having a strong training camp as he eyes a spot on his NFL team’s roster.

Cornell Powell of the Kansas City Chiefs has been making plays in camp and continued to perform well in practices this week, according to Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen.

Here’s what McMullen wrote about Powell in his Training Camp Observations notebook from the Chiefs’ practice on Thursday, via Chiefs.com:

Powell has put together a strong overall body of work during this year’s camp as he aims to earn a roster spot this season. That solid effort continued during Thursday’s practice, as Powell made several catches – two of which were physical grabs over the middle – during both team and 7-on-7 drills. It completed what turned out to be a big week for Powell, who hauled in multiple leaping, full-extension catches during Monday’s practice.

He’ll need to maintain that performance through the preseason, but this camp has certainly been a positive for the former fifth-round pick. A fifth-round pick (181st overall) by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft, Powell was waived by Kansas City after training camp last year but then brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he spent all of last season. He recorded four receptions for 34 yards in the preseason last year. Powell had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior at Clemson in 2020, starting all 12 games while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images