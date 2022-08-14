Swinney heaps praise on freshman receiver: 'He could help us this year'

Cole Turner continues to make an impact.

Every time Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has talked with the media during fall camp, he heaps praise on the freshman receiver out of Vestavia Hills (Alabama).

Much like his older brother, former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, Cole flew under the radar during his recruitment

He had a strong senior season at Vestavia Hills — seven of his 42 receptions went for touchdowns while he also averaged more than 34 yards on kickoff returns — which helped him earn him an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program late in the recruiting process.

Still, Cole was initially a basketball player, before playing his first season of high school football as a junior. Even after signing with Clemson back in February, Cole figured to be a player that would need a year in the weight room and would be able to contribute further down the line.

Clemson’s extensive wide receiver depth has dipped a little bit, as redshirt freshman Troy Stellato is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Adam Randall, E.J. Williams and Beaux Collins have all battled injuries of their own.

That’s opened the door for a player like Cole, who has taken his opportunity and run with it as a true freshman.

“Cole Turner, I mean this kid has unbelievable long-term potential,” Swinney said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “I mean, he could help us this year. I’m hoping we don’t have to have him, but he’s making it hard on us. He makes plays every day. Every day. He makes two big plays (Saturday) and gets yards after contact. He’s strong. He’s fast. If he touches it, he catches it. He just has a unique knack for finishing plays.”

Swinney hasn’t held back his praise for Cole, who he previously said hadn’t dropped a ball yet. He lauded Cole’s natural ball skills, as well as his body control and his reactionary ability.

“But I’m telling you,” Swinney said of Turner, “that kid right there is going to be special.”