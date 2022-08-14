What They Are Saying: Spector shines for Bills

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector made the most of his opportunity Saturday as he shined for the Bills in preseason. The 7th round pick of Buffalo had ten tackles against the Colts.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said about Spector and his performance.

Baylon Spector making a strong first impression 👏 📺: #INDvsBUF on @NFLNetwork (or check your local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Dz9p0kOaUQ pic.twitter.com/Z5OKYElw5T — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022

Baylon Spector 📈📈📈 Dude is flying around out here and is making plays. Plays fast. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 13, 2022

Nice first preseason game for Baylon Spector. Had 10 tackles in Bills win over Colts. His 10 tackles are most by any NFL player so far in preseason. James Skalski had 4 tackles for the Colts. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 14, 2022

Players who showed out today: Matt Barkley

Khalil Shakir

Raheem Blacksheer

Baylon Spector

Kaiir Elam

Boogie Basham

Christian Benford

Isaiah Hodgins #BillsMafia — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) August 13, 2022

Baylon Spector has been all over the field for the #Bills . The 7th round pick making the most of his time in his first pro game. — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) August 13, 2022

Baylon Spector made some noise today #BillsMafia #Bills — Mafia Sports Report (@TommyTalksBills) August 13, 2022

Players who looked good today: RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Isaiah Hodgins

WR Khalil Shakir

LB Baylon Spector

S Jaquan Johnson — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) August 13, 2022

Khalil Shakir and Baylon Spector are our Players of the Week. Khalil Shakir had 5 catches for 92 yards. Baylon Spector had 10 total tackles and 5 solo tackles. Have a game, Shakir and Spector.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6o7OqrVCUO — The Wandering Buffalo (@TheWanderingBuf) August 14, 2022

Biggest takeaways #billsmafia -Khalil Shakir & Isaiah Hodgins are good

-Kaiir Elam flashed

-Baylon Spector was everywhere

-I get the holding, but there’s a reason Matt Araiza is Punt God

-what is a backup quarterback

-5 turnovers and a win is peak preseason — Ian Mills (@IanMillsTV) August 13, 2022

Best player in the Colts backfield this drive has been Baylon Spector#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 13, 2022

Great hands by Baylon Spector to shed the blocker and make a play on Hines at the LOS — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) August 13, 2022

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.