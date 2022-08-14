What They Are Saying: Spector shines for Bills

What They Are Saying: Spector shines for Bills

Uncategorized

What They Are Saying: Spector shines for Bills

By August 14, 2022 10:37 am

By |

Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector made the most of his opportunity Saturday as he shined for the Bills in preseason.  The 7th round pick of Buffalo had ten tackles against the Colts.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said about Spector and his performance.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 30 minutes following Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of camp. Swinney said it was unusual to see the offense win the day and gave updates on a number of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home