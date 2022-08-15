ESPN gives ACC power rankings, conference title game prediction and more

ESPN this week released its ACC college football preview, giving power rankings, must-see games, its preseason All-ACC team, championship game prediction and more.

Clemson is No. 1 in ESPN’s ACC power rankings, followed in order by NC State, Pitt, Miami, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Virginia, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Duke.

Seven Tigers made ESPN’s preseason All-ACC team in running back Will Shipley, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, linebacker Trenton Simpson, safety Andrew Mukuba and kicker B.T. Potter.

Clemson’s clash vs. NC State at Death Valley on Oct. 1 and the Tigers’ road tilt at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 are tabbed among ESPN’s five must-see games in the ACC this season, with the others being West Virginia at Pitt on Sept. 1, Florida State vs. LSU on Sept. 4 and Miami at Texas A&M on Sept. 17.

Lastly, ESPN gave its prediction for the ACC Championship Game, picking Clemson to reclaim the conference crown in 2022 with a victory over Miami.