'Really excited about him': Defensive lineman making a move

Defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin considered the title of starter among Clemson’s defensive ends to be a four-man designation between Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll.

That was before Thomas went down with a foot injury in the Tigers’ scrimmage over the weekend that will keep the fifth-year senior out for roughly a month.

But Goodwin revealed following Monday’s practice that redshirt freshman Cade Denhoff is a prime candidate to help fill out the rotation on the edge in Thomas’ absence. Asked who’s next in line at the position behind the top three, Goodwin answered junior Kevin Swint and Denhoff, a different tune than what position coach Lemanski Hall recently hummed.

Hall hinted in the spring at Swint and Greg Williams, both former linebackers, being the fifth and sixth ends and reiterated that again last month. But Goodwin said Denhoff, who’s up to 250 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame, excelled in the weight room this summer, which has helped improve other facets of Denhoff’s game.

“Just really improved his strength numbers, his flexibility, his bend, his get-off, and he’s playing more physical,” Goodwin said. “That comes through knowledge and understanding as well and knowing what we’re doing and asking from a technical standpoint. Really excited about him.”

A former top-100 recruit, Denhoff was buried on the depth chart last year, appearing in just one game during his redshirt season. Meanwhile, Swint has played 20 games in his first two seasons with the Tigers primarily as a reserve.

“They flashed Saturday during the scrimmage,” Goodwin said. “Kevin’s had a great start improving his technique and just learning the position. Really pleased with where Cade is as well. I feel like this summer he really changed his body, is in a good (place) from a physical standpoint and has really improved his technique. Really excited to see those two young guys.”

