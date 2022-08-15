Streeter gives latest on status of two injured receivers

Following Clemson’s practice on Monday, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter gave the latest on the status of two receivers who’ve been dealing with injuries.

Beaux Collins has been nursing a shoulder injury that’s kept him sidelined recently while E.J. Williams has a hematoma after landing funny at the end of a catch during a recent practice.

Neither receiver participated in Saturday’s scrimmage, but Streeter told reporters Monday that Williams will be back sometime this week.

Streeter also said Collins — who has been held out as a precaution — is expected to be back “sooner than we originally thought.”

Collins is a projected starter on the outside opposite of Joseph Ngata. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore saw his playing time increase last year as injuries took a toll on the position toward the end of the season. He finished his freshman campaign second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards.

Williams is dealing with another injury after missing all of spring practice recovering from a knee scope. Williams, who could line up inside or out, enters his junior season with 33 career catches for 372 yards and two scores but was limited to just eight games last season because of various injuries.

