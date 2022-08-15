What They Are Saying: McCloud's strong start for 49ers

By August 15, 2022 9:37 am

Ray Ray McCloud made the move in the offseason from Pittsburgh to San Francisco and is off to a strong start with his new team.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Tiger’s preseason with the 49ers.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports

