What They Are Saying: McCloud's strong start for 49ers

Ray Ray McCloud made the move in the offseason from Pittsburgh to San Francisco and is off to a strong start with his new team.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Tiger’s preseason with the 49ers.

Not ideal when your ankles are being decimated by Ray Ray McCloud ☠️☠️☠️☠️#Fttb @RedZone_DFS pic.twitter.com/sdNgQut97g — RedZone Cards (@JJMcIntosh) August 13, 2022

New 49ers WR Ray Ray McCloud on the Faithful last night. pic.twitter.com/K4BNTHKzfW — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 13, 2022

Wake up honey, Nate Sudfeld finds Ray Ray McCloud for a touchdown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/toGlqz0GXu — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 13, 2022

Trey Lance stepped up and threw a strike to Ray Ray McCloud for touchdown to cap off a really good two-minute drive simulation — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 6, 2022

Ray Ray McCloud had himself a really strong day. His speed is very apparent, Kyle is going to make him get a lot of YAC! — Marco Martinez (@Marco_Mart1205) August 6, 2022

49ers offense is so loaded, even got Ray Ray McCloud in the gang now. this team might smash #FTTB pic.twitter.com/vOOGYGbGq0 — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) August 13, 2022

Both Nate Suddfield and Trey Lance got 1:45 on the clock down 4. Lance led the 49ers down with a touchdown pass to Ray Ray McCloud as time expired. — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) August 6, 2022

Spectacular catch by Ray Ray McCloud on deep ball to the right sideline by Nate Sudfeld on tight coverage — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 7, 2022

What a duel to end practice between the first team units. Move the ball period. First drive ending quickly with a Jimmie Ward pick six in the flat. Second drive was nine plays, culminating in a Trey Lance touchdown to Ray Ray McCloud with no time left on the clock. #49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 6, 2022

