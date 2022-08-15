Where is Clemson in the preseason AP Top 25 poll?

Where is Clemson in the preseason AP Top 25 poll?

Football

Where is Clemson in the preseason AP Top 25 poll?

By August 15, 2022 12:05 pm

By |

The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll was released around noon ET on Monday.

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

The SEC has six teams in the preseason AP Top 25 (Alabama, No. 1; Georgia, No. 3; Texas A&M, No. 6; Arkansas, No. 19; Kentucky, No. 20; Ole Miss, No. 21), while the ACC has five (Clemson, No. 4; NC State, No. 13; Miami, No. 16; Pitt, No. 17; Wake Forest, No. 22).

The ACC is the lone conference with four teams ranked in the top 17.

Clemson, which recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, was picked as the ACC preseason favorite in a poll of 164 ACC media members in late July. The Tigers were also tabbed likely Atlantic Division winners.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full preseason AP Top 25 college football poll below:

1
Alabama (0-0) 2 SEC 1,566 (54)
2
Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,506 (6)
3
Georgia (0-0) 1 SEC 1,455 (3)

 

4
Clemson (0-0) 14 ACC 1,292
5
Notre Dame (0-0) 8 IA Independents 1,242
6
Texas A&M (0-0) SEC 1,212
7
Utah (0-0) 12 Pac-12 1,209
8
Michigan (0-0) 3 Big Ten 1,203
9
Oklahoma (0-0) 10 Big 12 956
10
Baylor (0-0) 5 Big 12 884
11
Oregon (0-0) 22 Pac-12 831
12
Oklahoma State (0-0) 7 Big 12 814
13
North Carolina State (0-0) 20 ACC 752
14
USC (0-0) Pac-12 711
15
Michigan State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 631
16
Miami (FL) (0-0) ACC 476
17
Pittsburgh (0-0) 13 ACC 383
18
Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 365
19
Arkansas (0-0) 21 SEC 348
20
Kentucky (0-0) 18 SEC 332
21
Ole Miss (0-0) 11 SEC 324
22
Wake Forest (0-0) 15 ACC 303
23
Cincinnati (0-0) 4 American Athletic 265
24
Houston (0-0) 17 American Athletic 263
25
BYU (0-0) 19 IA Independents 234
Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center.  Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix.   If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

A walk-on member of Clemson’s football program has received a pleasant surprise a couple of weeks into preseason camp. Domonique Thomas is no longer paying his own tuition. The Tigers’ sophomore running back has (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home