Where is Clemson in the preseason AP Top 25 poll?

The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll was released around noon ET on Monday.

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

The SEC has six teams in the preseason AP Top 25 (Alabama, No. 1; Georgia, No. 3; Texas A&M, No. 6; Arkansas, No. 19; Kentucky, No. 20; Ole Miss, No. 21), while the ACC has five (Clemson, No. 4; NC State, No. 13; Miami, No. 16; Pitt, No. 17; Wake Forest, No. 22).

The ACC is the lone conference with four teams ranked in the top 17.

Clemson, which recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, was picked as the ACC preseason favorite in a poll of 164 ACC media members in late July. The Tigers were also tabbed likely Atlantic Division winners.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full preseason AP Top 25 college football poll below:

1 Alabama (0-0) 2 SEC 1,566 (54) 2 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,506 (6) 3 Georgia (0-0) 1 SEC 1,455 (3)

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.