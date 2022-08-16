Former Tiger to join Bradley LeCroy's staff at VCU

Former Tiger and Clemson coach Bradley LeCroy won’t be the only Tiger on the staff at VCU. LeCroy was recently hired as the head coach and we have confirmed that he will be joined by one of his former players.

Andrew Cox will be an assistant coach for VCU. Last month Cox was hired as an assistant at UNC Greensboro but will now be making the move to Virginia.

Cox spent the last two season as an assistant with Western Carolina. Before heading to Western Carolina Cox spent two years at Furman as a volunteer assistant and director of baseball operations.