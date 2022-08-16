Putnam has been 'super consistent' in this area at new position

By all accounts, the transition to a new position has been a largely seamless one for Will Putnam, who’s taking over as Clemson’s starting center.

The change for Putnam, who’s making the move from right guard, comes with more responsibility, which includes helping recognize fronts on the defensive side and setting protections. But offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said the senior has been close to his best when it comes to perhaps the most critical job at the position.

“He’s been super consistent just starting with the snaps,” Streeter said. “I mean, very, very accurate with the snaps. He’s just a tough, hard-nosed guy that’s getting the job done.”

Putnam had not snapped a ball at Clemson until the spring, when he initially made the move as a result of all the attrition the Tigers experienced at center. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s initial plan was to look to the transfer portal to bring in a immediate-impact type of player at the position – and the Tigers did miss on a couple of portal targets – but Swinney said following the spring that his mindset toward the position had changed after watching Putnam in action at his new position.

Swinney confirmed at the start of preseason camp that Putnam will enter the season as the starting center and said Putnam hasn’t had many issues snapping. Putnam enters his senior season having started 22 of the 33 games he’s played at Clemson.

“Really, really pleased with his development,” Streeter said of Putnam. “It’s very clear that he trained really hard this summer and got better this summer.”

