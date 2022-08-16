Thomas gives update on his injury

Xavier Thomas took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon with an update on his injury.

The Clemson fifth-year senior defensive end, who underwent surgery Monday after suffering a foot injury in Saturday’s scrimmage, wrote on Twitter that the surgery went well.

Great Surgery, just woke up. This is about to be one hell of a story. Thank you God❤️ — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) August 16, 2022

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media Monday afternoon and confirmed that Thomas is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury.

“Unfortunate news with XT with the foot, out four to six weeks,” Goodwin said. “But great news there — he’s had a great camp, he’s in a great spot conditioning wise. Unfortunate setback, but he’s got the right mindset and we’ll respond, get him back early in the year.”

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

The Florence, S.C., native enters 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,333 snaps over 46 games (19 starts).