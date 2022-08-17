Georgia TE with Clemson tie excited to experience Death Valley this season

A fast-rising tight end prospect from the Peach State, with a Clemson connection, has been staying in contact with the Tigers’ tight ends coach and is looking to visit Death Valley during the upcoming season.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Ryan Ghea – a 6-foot-5, 217-pound rising sophomore in the 2025 class – continues to keep in touch with Kyle Richardson.

“I’ve stayed in contact with Coach Richardson,” Ghea said of Clemson’s first-year tight ends coach. “Hoping to catch (a home game) this fall.”

Ghea, who has seen his recruitment take off over the spring and summer and now owns close to double-digit offers, worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

It marked the second time on campus for Ghea, who hasn’t yet been able to experience Clemson’s game-day atmosphere but is excited to witness it for the first time this season.

“It is nuts. Death Valley! Couldn’t imagine being in that environment on the field,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing it this year.”

Asked what stands out to him about Clemson based on his previous trips to Tiger Town and the time he’s spent around Swinney’s program, Ghea pointed to the culture among other things.

“For sure the culture and the staff wanting to know their players fully,” he said. “The legacy of the program and honestly Coach Swinney and how he cares for his players. A senior on my team is going there and he just committed because of the culture.”

Ghea was referring to his Milton teammate Rob Billings, a four-star safety who announced his commitment to Clemson on July 31.

Billings and Ghea have a good relationship.

“Rob is a great leader on the team and he helps me with my recruiting,” Ghea said. “He loved Clemson and his connection with the coaches, and the culture of the program.”

Indiana, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Liberty and UConn all offered Ghea in May before Florida State and Ohio State joined his quickly growing offer list in June. NC State gave him his latest offer last month.

“It’s been really good,” Ghea said of the recruiting process. “Have nine offers now, and planning out what games I’m going to go to this season. Staying in touch with coaches and staying focused on my sophomore year.”

Following his upcoming season, Ghea hopes to have more clarity on which college he wants to call home in the future.

“It’s so early (in the process),” he said. “I am trying to get better on the field and keep my grades up. After this season I would like to know where to go so I can keep working on getting better. So for me it’s still really early to know where home will be.”

