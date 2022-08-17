Lawrence talks about Etienne's return to action

The 2021 season was certainly a difficult one for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they dealt with all the Urban Meyer drama and finished with the NFL’s worst record at 3-14.

But on top of that, the season was even tougher for Travis Etienne, the former Clemson running back who suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Jacksonville’s second preseason game last August and had to sit out his entire rookie campaign.

Given all that Etienne has gone through over the last year, his former Clemson and current Jaguars teammate, Trevor Lawrence, was especially glad to see him return to action last Friday night in the Jags’ second preseason game vs. the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

“It’s just great to see him back out there,” Lawrence said of Etienne after the game. “Obviously it’s been a long time since he’s played. He’s had a rough year. Last year wasn’t the easiest year for anyone, but then on top of that he’s hurt and rehabbing and not really as much a part of the team as you’d like to be in your rookie season. So, I know that was tough for him. But just seeing how he’s fought back and rehabbed really hard to get back and be a hundred percent, and I think he looks great.”

In Friday’s game, Etienne, — the 25th overall pick in last year’s draft — rushed for 23 yards on nine carries, including an impressive 12-yard rush, and also caught a 10-yard pass from Lawrence.

“Obviously he’s still kind of getting back in the, I guess, rhythm of things because he hasn’t played in so long,” Lawrence said. “But just to see the plays he made (Friday night) – that catch he made, ran a great route, the catch he made on the sideline, cut it up the field… he had some great plays. He’s going to help us a lot.”

