Positive update on Clemson's injured receivers

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provided a positive update on the status of two of the Tigers’ injured receivers following the team’s second and final full scrimmage of preseason camp today.

E.J. Williams is back at practice and is close to being back at full speed while Beaux Collins is still expected to return to action next week, Swinney said. Williams didn’t participate in today’s scrimmage, but Swinney said he should be full go when the Tigers resume practice Thursday.

Both have been out since last week. Williams has been dealing with a hematoma on his back, and Collins has been held as a precaution after recently banging up his shoulder.

“He’s doing great,” Swinney said of Collins.

Collins is a projected starter on the outside after finishing in the top 3 among the wideouts last season in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman. Williams can play on the outside or in the slot.